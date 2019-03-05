There will be a re-dedication ceremony for the Kain Memorial, at 2 p.m. Sunday. May 22nd. (Photo: Submitted)

The family members of people killed in alcohol- or drug-related crashes in York County are invited to submit their loved ones' names to be added to the Kain Memorial at William Kain County Park in Springfield Township.

Elaine Miller, a member of the Kain Memorial Committee, said the memorial will be rededicated with the additional names during a ceremony held at 2 p.m. May 18.

Miller said the committee has a pretty good handle on who to contact regarding getting permission to add the names of victims to memorials, but in case there are families who may have slipped off the radar, they invite the public to reach out.

"We want to make sure that there aren’t some out there that were missed, and that would meet the criteria," Miller said.

A local chapter of Students Against Drunk Driving established the memorial in 1987.

The bylaws established by the SADD group stipulate that to be included on the memorial, the victim must have been killed in an alcohol- or drug-related crash on a road in York County. Those killed in boating accidents within the county are also eligible.

More: Checkpoints, DUI patrols set for York County before St. Paddy's Day

More: Police: Truck driver on drugs fights cops on I-83

If the victim was a driver in the crash, they must not have had drugs or alcohol in their system at the time. If the victim was a passenger in a car driven by someone under the influence drugs or alcohol, the passenger must not have known the driver was intoxicated when they decided to get in the car.

If a York County resident was an innocent victim but the crash occurred in a neighboring county, they would be ineligible for the Kain Memorial.

"Those are the things we struggle with, because we’d love to have everybody on," Miller said. "The loss of a life is the loss of a life, but we do have to follow the bylaws that were established."

Miller became involved with the Kain Memorial after her son, 45-year-old Rodney Miller, was killed by a drunk driver in April 2013.

Rodney Miller was fire chief at Loganville Fire Co. and was working at the scene of another crash when he died, his mother said. His is one of 77 names currently on the memorial.

For more information or to submit a name for consideration, visit the Kain Memorial Facebook page or call Elaine Miller at 717-428-2735.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/05/more-names-york-county-dui-victims-added-kain-memorial/3068318002/