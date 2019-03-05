cross logo (Photo: submitted)

Churches around York County will mark Ash Wednesday on March 6.

Services include:

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave.: Ash Wednesday service with communion and imposition of ashes, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Mount. Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road: Ash Wednesday services, noon and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown: Ash Wednesday service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the Bethlehem Sanctuary.

Spry Church, 50 School St.: Ash Wednesday service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the sanctuary.

