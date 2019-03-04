LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Almoney, Harry

Cottrill, Steven

Jones, Patricia

Kohr, Wayne

Leib, Arlene

Marsh, Florence

McGowan, Anita

Roseman, David

Schmuck, Melanie

Simmers, Bruce

Smead, Nancy

Starr, Stephanie

Sullivan, Nevin

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/04/local-obituaries-monday-march-4/3049688002/