Some York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies for Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4.

The area is expected to get 4-7 inches of snow from a winter storm moving through on Sunday.

Here's the list:

North York: A snow emergency is effective from noon on Sunday, March 3, until 11:59 a.m. Monday, March 4. Borough residents must move parked vehicles from the street or cars will be ticketed and towed.

Wrightsville: A snow emergency will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, or until the emergency is extended or terminated. Vehicles must be removed from the snow emergency route or they may be ticketed and towed. The police will not issue warnings.

