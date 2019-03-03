Meteorologist: Snow will make York County roads 'a pretty good mess' Sunday evening
Afternoon and evening travel in York County could get messy Sunday as a winter storm moves into the area.
Rob Radzanowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College, said York County can expect 4 to 7 inches by midnight.
After a period of light snow in the early afternoon, precipitation will pick up around sunset and into the evening. Radzanowski said it could fall at the rate of one inch per hour for several hours.
More: PennDOT: Commercial vehicles banned on I-83, other highways
"It will be coming down hard enough during late afternoon and evening that it’s going to make the roads a pretty good mess," he said.
Radzanowski doesn't expect any wind or blowing snow with the storm.
Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees overnight Sunday with a high in the mid-30s Monday.
More: North York declares snow emergency for potential Sunday storm
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.