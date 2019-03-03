Buy Photo Katrina Patton, left, and daughter Jordan, 12, of Springettsbury Township, build a snowman at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Afternoon and evening travel in York County could get messy Sunday as a winter storm moves into the area.

Rob Radzanowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College, said York County can expect 4 to 7 inches by midnight.

After a period of light snow in the early afternoon, precipitation will pick up around sunset and into the evening. Radzanowski said it could fall at the rate of one inch per hour for several hours.

"It will be coming down hard enough during late afternoon and evening that it’s going to make the roads a pretty good mess," he said.

Radzanowski doesn't expect any wind or blowing snow with the storm.

Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees overnight Sunday with a high in the mid-30s Monday.

