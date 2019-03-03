Country music star Brad Paisley will perform at the York Fair on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

Country music fans are in for an all-star concert lineup at the York Fair this summer with the addition of singer, songwriter and guitarist Brad Paisley.

Some of Paisley's top radio hits include "Mud on the Tires," "We Danced," "Whiskey Lullaby" featuring Alison Krauss, "She's Everything" and "When I Get Where I'm Going" featuring Dolly Parton.

Paisley has won dozens of awards from industry organizations, including the Grammys, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

The star has also been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

Also on the summer concert lineup are the Outlaws & Renegades tour featuring Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels, country singer Brantley Gilbert, "America's Got Talent" ventriloquist Darci Lynne and Bethel Music, a contemporary Christian group.

“With those five concerts, we are well on the way to having the best concert series in years at the 2019 York Fair," York Fair CEO Bryan Blair stated in a news release.

Blair also said the York Fair plans to add at least one rock concert to the lineup and will announce the artist within the next few weeks.

If you go: Brad Paisley will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the York Fair Grandstand. Tickets will be $45 to $60 and will go on sale beginning Friday, March 8. For more information or to purchase, visit yorkfair.com or call 717-848-2033.

More: Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer to headline York Fair in 2019

More: Award-winning country artist Brantley Gilbert coming to York Fair

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/03/country-music-star-brad-paisley-joins-york-fairs-2019-grandstand-concert-lineup/3049957002/