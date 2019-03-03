LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Abby (Dunsmoor) and John Kyle Bitzer: of Glen Rock, Feb. 28, a son.

Meghan Haney and Levi McCurdy: of York, Feb. 28, a son.

Lauren and Skylar Flohr: of Felton, March 1, a daughter.

Erin Koons and Oliver Burton, Jr.: of Red Lion, March 1, a son.

Emily (Rainey) and Kyle Spicher: of York, March 1, a son.

Melissa and Troy Nace: of York, March 1, a son.

Katarina (Meszarosova) and Brett MacMillan: of Manchester, March 1, a daughter.

Christina (Wire) and Jared Murray: of Dover, March 1, a daughter.

Sabrena Lozano and Jhiaire Felton: of York, March 1, a son.

Alicia (Hake) and Brock Collins: of York, March 1, a son.

Courtney (Camarota) and Gregory Harless: of Felton, March 1, a son.

Nancy Garcia-Ruiz and Dominique Smallwood: of York, March 2, a son.

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/03/births-monday-march-4/3049692002/