Births for Monday, March 4
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Abby (Dunsmoor) and John Kyle Bitzer: of Glen Rock, Feb. 28, a son.
Meghan Haney and Levi McCurdy: of York, Feb. 28, a son.
Lauren and Skylar Flohr: of Felton, March 1, a daughter.
Erin Koons and Oliver Burton, Jr.: of Red Lion, March 1, a son.
Emily (Rainey) and Kyle Spicher: of York, March 1, a son.
Melissa and Troy Nace: of York, March 1, a son.
Katarina (Meszarosova) and Brett MacMillan: of Manchester, March 1, a daughter.
Christina (Wire) and Jared Murray: of Dover, March 1, a daughter.
Sabrena Lozano and Jhiaire Felton: of York, March 1, a son.
Alicia (Hake) and Brock Collins: of York, March 1, a son.
Courtney (Camarota) and Gregory Harless: of Felton, March 1, a son.
Nancy Garcia-Ruiz and Dominique Smallwood: of York, March 2, a son.
