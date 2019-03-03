All York County schools announce two-hour delay for Monday
These York County school districts have announced a two-hour delay for Monday, March 4:
Central York School District
Dallastown Area School District
Dover Area School District
Eastern York School District
Hanover Public School District
Red Lion School District
South Eastern School District
Southern York County School District
South Western School District
Northeastern School District
Northern York County School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West Shore School District
West York Area School District
York City School District
York Suburban School District
York County School of Technology
