These York County school districts have announced a two-hour delay for Monday, March 4:

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District 

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Public School District 

Red Lion School District

South Eastern School District 

Southern York County School District

South Western School District

Northeastern School District 

Northern York County School District 

Spring Grove Area School District 

West Shore School District 

West York Area School District 

York City School District

York Suburban School District

York County School of Technology 

 

