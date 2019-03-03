Buy Photo Allison Shiffer, 5, sleds with her family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County is under a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, until 4 a.m. Monday, March 4, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning also covers Schuylkill, Lancaster, Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

Snow will develop in the afternoon and taper off after midnight, with the heaviest accumulation during the evening, the NWS said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging residents to forego any unnecessary travel during the storm.

Restrictions: At 3 p.m., PennDOT will ban all commercial vehicles on Interstate 83 from the Maryland border to I-81.

The ban on commercial vehicles, including buses, covers these highways:

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-83 to I-80;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-283;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Also at 3 p.m. Sunday, PennDOT will prohibit empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all large combination vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-176;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80; and

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

