WILLIAMSPORT – Republicans meeting to pick a candidate to fill an open northern Pennsylvania congressional seat have a huge field to consider.

Attendees say 14 people were nominated for consideration at Saturday’s meeting in Williamsport. Voting are 202 conferees selected by county party chair people in the 12th Congressional District, which covers all or parts of 15 counties.

Whoever wins a majority will be heavily favored to win the May 21 special election to fill the remainder of Tom Marino’s term since the district has about 100,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Marino, a Republican, cited health reasons for resigning three weeks into his fifth term.

Democrats nominated 35-year-old Marc Friedenberg, a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor who lost November’s election to Marino by 32 percentage points.

