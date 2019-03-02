GOP meets to pick nominee in open Pa House district
Attendees say 14 people were nominated for consideration at Saturday’s meeting in Williamsport. Voting are 202 conferees selected by county party chair people in the 12th Congressional District, which covers al
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
WILLIAMSPORT – Republicans meeting to pick a candidate to fill an open northern Pennsylvania congressional seat have a huge field to consider.
Attendees say 14 people were nominated for consideration at Saturday’s meeting in Williamsport. Voting are 202 conferees selected by county party chair people in the 12th Congressional District, which covers all or parts of 15 counties.
Whoever wins a majority will be heavily favored to win the May 21 special election to fill the remainder of Tom Marino’s term since the district has about 100,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
Marino, a Republican, cited health reasons for resigning three weeks into his fifth term.
Democrats nominated 35-year-old Marc Friedenberg, a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor who lost November’s election to Marino by 32 percentage points.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/02/gop-meets-pick-nominee-open-pa-house-district/39140425/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.