Andrew J. Douglas, a Baltimore-based firefighter and EMT who lived in Dover Township, died Sunday of natural causes.

Douglas, 33, who also went by "A.J.," was an an eight-year veteran with "an impeccable service record," according to the IAFF Baltimore Firefighters Local 734.

The local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters union posted about Douglas on Twitter the day of his death, Sunday, Feb. 24.

Family and friends are invited to a service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Road, in Parkville, Maryland.

Contributions can be made to organ donor program Gift of Life, 867 Fishburn Road, in Hershey, Dauphin County, according to the funeral home.

Honoring Douglas: In both Baltimore and York County, fellow firefighter brothers remembered Douglas with honorary tributes.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that all station flags would be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of the funeral, and the department reached out to the York City Fire Department to honor Douglas at York Hospital, where he died.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said it was an honor for the department to be there for Douglas.

"That’s what we do," Deardorff said. "We’re a tight-knit family, whether it’s York City, Harrisburg City or San Diego."

The team lined up in a "hall of honor" as Douglas was wheeled to an operating room for organ donation, and about midnight Sunday all on-duty and off-duty personnel performed a final salute.

'He made everybody laugh': Douglas also was remembered where he worked locally in Manchester Township, at 1st Capital Harley-Davidson.

"A.J. made it a lot of fun at work," said general manager Heather Goodwin. "He always had a big smile, and he made everybody laugh."

Douglas worked in the parts department of the motorcycle retailer, and on his downtime he was also a rider — and had lots of friends and family who rode with him, Goodwin said.

She said it was his take on life that made him so enjoyable to be around. He was always up for any adventure and could tell a really good story, she added.

"He’s truly missed here at the dealership," Goodwin said.

