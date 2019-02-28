LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Erica McGuire and Kevin Miller: of York, Feb. 26, a daughter.

Jessica (Neiderer) and Jeremy Cockrell: of Dover, Feb. 26, a daughter.

Kareli and Jonathan Wenrich: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 27, a son.

