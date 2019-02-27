Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestWatch Live: Trump's former attorney testifies in CongressWatch Live: Trump's former attorney testifies in CongressPost to FacebookWatch Live: Trump's former attorney testifies in Congress Watch Live: Trump's former attorney testifies in Congress Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/27/watch-live-trumps-former-attorney-testifies-congress/3002702002/CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsComments This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion. Watch Live: Trump's former attorney testifies in CongressPBS, Youtube Published 10:19 a.m. ET Feb. 27, 2019 | Updated 10:24 a.m. ET Feb. 27, 2019CONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMORE Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/27/watch-live-trumps-former-attorney-testifies-congress/3002702002/Subscribe Now
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.