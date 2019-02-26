USDA logo (Photo: USDA)

Some ready-to-eat deli ham products were recently recalled from local stores because of possible contamination with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture labeled it a "Class I" recall, meaning there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious consequences or death.

Sahlen Packing Company, based in Buffalo, New York, is recalling about 13,224 pounds of its ready-to-eat deli ham products, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The potentially contaminated products were produced on Jan. 25, including:

Whole hams (of varying weights) sliced and sold at retail deli counters containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT FREE” and a 4/8/19 "sell by" date.

The products subject to recall will also bear the establishment number "EST. 5155" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The food safety and inspection service was notified when the problem was discovered on Feb. 22, but there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption.

FSIS recommends that customers throw away affected products or return them to where they were purchased.

To answer food safety questions, consumers can use several options:

"Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), available in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages via the hotline available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, which can be accessed 24 hours a day at fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

For more information, visit fsis.usda.gov/recalls or follow the USDA on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

