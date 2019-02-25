PHILADELPHIA – Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of Pennsylvania customers following high winds that roared through the commonwealth, knocking down trees and power lines.

PPL Electric reported more than 20,000 customers without power and said crews were responding to nearly 900 damaged sites. The company says hundreds of workers from other states will help with what it called “a multi-day restoration effort.”

Duquesne Light said nearly 800 personnel were working around the clock, and most customers would have power by late Wednesday night.

By mid-afternoon Monday, First Energy reported more than 15,000 customers without power in Westmoreland County and more than 9,500 in Washington County. Peco reported almost 23,000 customers without power, including more than 9,300 in Bucks County and thousands more in other suburban Philadelphia counties.

About 750 outages were reported in York County just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the First Energy website.

