The National Weather Service at State College has issued a high wind warning for York County and much of central Pennsylvania from beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday and lasting 24 hours.

Winds from the west will reach 20 to 30 mph, the warning states, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

Forecasters predict the winds could bring down trees and cause power outages and structural damage. Conditions could make travel difficult for commercial vehicles or those with a high profile.

They recommend securing any loose outdoor objects, such as furniture, and having flashlights with extra batteries and a fully charged cellphone.

