Fire crews responded to a call in Lower Windsor Township shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, and found a fully involved trailer fire.

Chief Jesse Frantz from Craley Fire Co. in Wrightsville said it only took firefighters a few minutes to get the blaze in the 100 block of Zeigler Park Road under control.

There is no damage estimate yet, and the cause is unknown, he said.

The two adults in the home were displaced but uninjured. The Red Cross is assisting them.

