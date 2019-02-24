Buy Photo Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed charging municipalities for state police coverage. (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

HARRISBURG — The latest effort by Gov. Tom Wolf to impose a fee on municipalities that rely on state troopers, instead of a local police force, is generating new conversations, if not an embrace, as budget makers try to end the constitutionally questionable use of highway dollars to underwrite the Pennsylvania State

Police.

This is the third time Wolf, a Democrat, has tried to impose a fee on a lengthening list of municipalities are closing their police departments. The issue has been a sore spot for at least two decades, since then-Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican, sought unsuccessfully to extract reimbursements from the largest municipalities engaging in the practice.

Wolf has not had much support from Republican lawmakers, who control the state Legislature and represent most of the areas that receive state police coverage.

Previously, Wolf proposed a per-person fee. This year, he is floating a sliding-scale fee, starting at $8 per person for municipalities with 2,000 or fewer residents and rising to $166 per person for municipalities with 20,000 or more residents. It is projected to raise $103 million a year.

Why now? Transportation planners, construction firms and engineers began raising the alarm anew several years ago after watching a growing portion of highway funds get diverted to the state police budget.

A consensus built in the Capitol to clamp down on the decades-old diversion of highway dollars. But there is no consensus on how to fill the gap.

Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said he wants to explore whether the state police should charge all municipalities for the broader range of services they provide, such as tactical response and laboratory tests.

“It’s one of the different models of recovering revenue, instead of just focusing on rural areas and areas that don’t have municipal police services,” Stefano said Friday.

Stefano, who chairs the Senate committee that handles state police issues, said he will hold hearings on that idea, as well as on how to encourage municipalities to share police service with neighbors.

Police-free municipalities: State troopers are the only police force in 1,291 of the state’s 2,561 municipalities, according to state data. Another 419 municipalities get part-time coverage. The remaining 851 pay for their own police force or share.

There are no eligibility rules or poverty test for municipalities to get state police coverage. There is no requirement to try to form a regional police force or purchase coverage from a neighbor.

Overall, a quarter of Pennsylvanians receive some sort of coverage from the state police. Those that get full- or part-time police protection generally live in rural or exurban areas, with fewer people and more real estate than the average municipality.

Police costs: The state police budget has risen quickly in recent years and is increasingly reliant on motorist fees and fuel taxes that, under the state constitution, are strictly for highway construction, repair and safety.

Those highway dollars now underwrite two-thirds of the state police’s budget, $770 million out of $1.3 billion.

That’s even after a 2017 report by a state legislative committee strongly suggested that more than $200 million a year in highway construction funds are being diverted unconstitutionally to pay for municipal police coverage.

Municipal police forces: The municipalities that finance their own police forces are paying more than $2.3 billion a year for the service, or about $250 per person. Philadelphia alone is budgeted to pay about $710 million this year for police.

Pennsylvania’s 20 most-populated municipalities all pay for their own police forces, as do the vast majority of municipalities with more than 10,000 residents.

Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County, with a population of about 43,000, is easily Pennsylvania’s most-populous municipality without its own police force.

The Pittsburgh suburb would pay the most — $6.9 million — for troopers to respond to calls. The privilege would come at a cost of $166 per person.

Township manager Jason Winters said that represents more than half of the community’s $13.6 million budget. Recently, the township took steps to organize a policing commission to study its options in anticipation of just such a measure from Harrisburg.

That amount would require a tax increase without adding any additional services, according to George Reese, chairman of the township’s supervisors. But, he added that he recognizes that times have changed and he would like to discuss it with the governor.

“I’m not dodging it,” Reese said. “I’m ready to talk about it.”

Starting point: The governor’s proposed budget, of course, is a starting point for negotiations, not an end goal in itself.

Top GOP lawmakers from both chambers indicated Monday they were open to at least considering the state police proposal.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, said the state police fee isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue.

“Finding consensus on that has always been difficult, in large part because many rural communities utilize the state police — and it’s what they prefer,” he said. “We have to see what specifics are put on the table ... and whether the governor can build consensus.”

Coverage percentages

All told, residents of 1,710 of Pennsylvania’s 2,561 municipalities rely on the state police to respond to 911 calls either full time or part time. Here is a rundown of the percentage of residents in each county who rely on the service:

100 PERCENT

Cameron, Forest, Fulton, Juniata, Perry, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming

80-99 PERCENT

Armstrong, Bedford, Clarion, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Pike, Tioga and Wayne

60-79 PERCENT

Adams, Bradford, Clinton, Clearfield, Crawford, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Montour, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Venango and Warren

40-59 PERCENT

Blair, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe and Westmoreland

20-39 PERCENT

Berks, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Northumberland and Washington

1-19 PERCENT

Allegheny, Beaver, Bucks, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Montgomery, Northampton and York

0 PERCENT

Philadelphia

— Source: Associated Press

analysis of Pennsylvania state data, 2010 U.S. Census data

