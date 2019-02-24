FREELAND, Pa. – Authorities say one person died and six other people, including three firefighters, were injured in a blaze in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Fire crews in Luzerne County were called to the Freeland home just before 7 a.m. Sunday and reported the building fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze was reported under control in about an hour and a half. The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and a body was removed.

No information about the victim was immediately available. The Red Cross was on hand to assist others affected. A state fire marshal is trying to determine cause of the blaze.

More: Dogs, cat, killed in Lower Windsor Twp. mobile home fire

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/24/dead-injured-pennsylvania-fire-cause-sought/39107065/