1 dead, 6 injured in Pennsylvania fire; cause sought
FREELAND, Pa. – Authorities say one person died and six other people, including three firefighters, were injured in a blaze in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Fire crews in Luzerne County were called to the Freeland home just before 7 a.m. Sunday and reported the building fully engulfed in flames.
The blaze was reported under control in about an hour and a half. The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and a body was removed.
No information about the victim was immediately available. The Red Cross was on hand to assist others affected. A state fire marshal is trying to determine cause of the blaze.
