Births for Monday, Feb. 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Sarah Pomeroy and Pablo Ayala: of Red Lion, Feb. 20, a son.
Elizabeth (Eckard) and Joshua Maurer: of York, Feb. 20, a daughter.
Phalon (Dow) and Robert Mallory: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.
Ashleigh (Marquardt) and Benjamin Turner: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.
Ladasha Brown and Da Vaughn White: of York, Feb. 22, a daughter.
Hali Bull: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a daughter.
Lindsay Spies and Michael Witmer: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a son.
Kasey Green and Nicholas Young: of York, Feb. 22, a son.
Laken (Fritz) and James Payne: of New Cumberland, Feb. 23, a daughter.
Nikole Wright and Alexander Meushaw: of East Berlin, Feb. 23, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/24/births-monday-feb-25/2973689002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.