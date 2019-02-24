Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Sarah Pomeroy and Pablo Ayala: of Red Lion, Feb. 20, a son.

Elizabeth (Eckard) and Joshua Maurer: of York, Feb. 20, a daughter.

Phalon (Dow) and Robert Mallory: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.

Ashleigh (Marquardt) and Benjamin Turner: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.

Ladasha Brown and Da Vaughn White: of York, Feb. 22, a daughter.

Hali Bull: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a daughter.

Lindsay Spies and Michael Witmer: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a son.

Kasey Green and Nicholas Young: of York, Feb. 22, a son.

Laken (Fritz) and James Payne: of New Cumberland, Feb. 23, a daughter.

Nikole Wright and Alexander Meushaw: of East Berlin, Feb. 23, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/24/births-monday-feb-25/2973689002/