Traffic on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-83 will be restricted Monday, Feb. 25, while crews repair potholes near the Exit 18 interchange, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Crews will work on the southbound side first while keeping northbound traffic unrestricted, and then they will switch to working on the northbound side and reopen the southbound lanes.

Road work will begin at 9 a.m. and should end by 3 p.m., according to the news release.

PennDOT made similar repairs to the Exit 18 interchange on Friday, Feb. 15.

The pothole repair is part of the $58.3 million interstate reconstruction contract awarded to Cherry Hill Construction Inc. of Jessup, Maryland.

