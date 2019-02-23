Local obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 23
Burns, Larry
Buttorff, Susan
Cavnor, Susan
Crim, Barry
Fisher, Rita
Helfrich, Donald
Miller, Charlotte
Milsten, Joan
Sanger, Maurice
