Landslide causes house, road to collapse in Pittsburgh
The landslide occurred Friday morning in the Perry North section of Pittsburgh. The cause was not immediately known.
The Associated Press
Published 10:48 a.m. ET Feb. 22, 2019 | Updated 10:50 a.m. ET Feb. 22, 2019
PITTSBURGH – Authorities say a landslide has caused a road and home to collapse in western Pennsylvania.
The landslide occurred Friday morning in the Perry North section of Pittsburgh. The cause was not immediately known.
No injuries were reported. But it’s not yet clear if anyone was in the home at the time.
The home on Semicir Street was destroyed , except for a fire escape that remained standing.
