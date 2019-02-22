PITTSBURGH – Authorities say a landslide has caused a road and home to collapse in western Pennsylvania.

The landslide occurred Friday morning in the Perry North section of Pittsburgh. The cause was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported. But it’s not yet clear if anyone was in the home at the time.

The home on Semicir Street was destroyed , except for a fire escape that remained standing.

