Rutter's opens new store in Hellam Twp., now serving alcohol
Rutter's opened its new Hellam Township store Wednesday, Feb. 20, and the renovated 24-hour gas station and convenience store is now serving alcohol.
“We are excited to bring a fresh look to our store in Hellam, meeting the needs of our local customers which is a standard we strive to uphold,” President and CEO Scott Hartman stated in a news release.
The renovated gas station at the intersection of Market Street and Kreutz Creek Road offers new fuel options, such as flex fuel, E15 (unleaded gasoline with 15 percent ethanol) and ethanol-free, as well as standard, mid-grade, premium and diesel, according to the release.
The new building is more than double the size of the old one at the same location.
Kristopher Brown, spokesman for the company, said the old building will be torn down but didn't know when that would take place.
The new store sits behind the old building at 700 W. Market St. in Hellam Township.
