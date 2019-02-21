Local obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 21
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Blymire, George
Bolton, Arlene
Brought, Scott
Clay, Violetta
Crone, Edna
Greene, Nathan
Manifold, Lois
Rhodes, John
Rock, Theresa
Schmidt, Mary-Ellen
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/21/local-obituaries-thursday-feb-21/2930108002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.