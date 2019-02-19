The family of Wm. Lee Smallwood, a former York City councilman, military veteran and longtime community leader, will hold a community memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Crispus Attacks Community Center in York City.

Smallwood died Wednesday, Jan. 30, in New Orleans at the age of 73 after a decadeslong battle with multiple sclerosis.

He and his wife, Janis Rozelle, had lived in New Orleans since his retirement.

Smallwood served on the York City Council for nearly 30 years and worked in continuing education at Penn State York, where he introduced the Mathematics: Opportunities in Engineering, Science and Technology program.

In 1970, after returning home to York City from military service, he took part in an intense, nine-day meeting with city officials and residents to find solutions for the racial tensions that had culminated in the deadly 1969 riots in York City.

If you go: The community memorial service for Wm. Lee Smallwood will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St. in York City.

