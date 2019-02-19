PHOTOS: Remembering Wm. Lee Smallwood
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo
Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo
Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo
Wm. Lee Smallwood attends his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood attended his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo
Wm. Lee Smallwood attended his last York City Council meeting, Thursday, December 27, 2007. Smallwood is leaving the Council after 28 years of service. John Pavoncello photo York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Twenty-six year City Council member, Lee Smallwood, greets York City Regional Coordinator for the Democratic party, Stephen Hawkins, outside the YWCA polling station in York City on Tuesday May 15, 2007. York Dispatch File
Twenty-six year City Council member, Lee Smallwood, greets York City Regional Coordinator for the Democratic party, Stephen Hawkins, outside the YWCA polling station in York City on Tuesday May 15, 2007. York Dispatch File York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood waits for results in the York City Council primary outside the Democratic headquarters in York City, Tuesday May 15, 2007. York Dispatch File
Wm. Lee Smallwood waits for results in the York City Council primary outside the Democratic headquarters in York City, Tuesday May 15, 2007. York Dispatch File John Pavoncello, York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood, shown in a photo from a website promoting his final race for York City Council, died Jan. 30, 2019, in New Orleans.
Wm. Lee Smallwood, shown in a photo from a website promoting his final race for York City Council, died Jan. 30, 2019, in New Orleans. www.ourcampaigns.com
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood, left, with his wife, Janis Rozelle. Smallwood, a York City native and long-time city councilman, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 73.
Wm. Lee Smallwood, left, with his wife, Janis Rozelle. Smallwood, a York City native and long-time city councilman, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 73. Submitted
Fullscreen
Wm. Lee Smallwood, a longtime community servant and the first African-American York City Council president, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 73.
Wm. Lee Smallwood, a longtime community servant and the first African-American York City Council president, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 73. Submitted
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    The family of Wm. Lee Smallwood, a former York City councilman, military veteran and longtime community leader, will hold a community memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Crispus Attacks Community Center in York City.

    Smallwood died Wednesday, Jan. 30, in New Orleans at the age of 73 after a decadeslong battle with multiple sclerosis.

    He and his wife, Janis Rozelle, had lived in New Orleans since his retirement.

    Smallwood served on the York City Council for nearly 30 years and worked in continuing education at Penn State York, where he introduced the Mathematics: Opportunities in Engineering, Science and Technology program.

    In 1970, after returning home to York City from military service, he took part in an intense, nine-day meeting with city officials and residents to find solutions for the racial tensions that had culminated in the deadly 1969 riots in York City.

    If you go: The community memorial service for Wm. Lee Smallwood will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St. in York City.

    More: Wm. Lee Smallwood, York City's first African-American city council president, dies at 73

    More: Ray Crenshaw: Civil-rights pioneer, elder statesman, beloved mentor dead at 86

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/19/public-memorial-service-wm-lee-smallwood-held-march-9-york-city/2910384002/