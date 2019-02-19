LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Ahrens, Jeffrey

Ailes, Elsie

Crone, Edna

Fogle, Stanley

Greene, Nat

Greider, L.

Gwinn, Hermine

Manifold, Lois

McCormick, Robert

Rentzel, George

Rhodes, John

Roden, James

Ruth, Richard

Tully, John

Valdes, Patricia

Waltemyer, Robert

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/19/local-obituaries-tuesday-feb-19/2912211002/