BALTIMORE – A man died after being engulfed in flames and running from a portable toilet that was also on fire in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Police said on Monday that the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature. A fire department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The man was seen, running and on fire, by a security guard for M&T Bank Stadium around 3 p.m., according to Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said Sunday. By the time medics arrived, the man was dead and three portable toilets were on fire. It wasn’t clear how long he had been in the toilet or what had caused the fire. Skinner said arson teams with the Baltimore Police Department would be investigating.

Nearly an hour later, the man’s body lay under a white sheet while the remains of the portable toilet smoldered nearby.

Multiple fire trucks and officers with Baltimore police, the Fire Department and Maryland Transit Police responded to the incident, which occurred next to the light rail station on West Hamburg Street in Lot H.

No further details were released.

— The Baltimore Sun’s Jessica Anderson contributed to this report.

