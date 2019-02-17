CLOSE VIDEO: River ice patterns on the Susquehanna John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and drizzle will move across York County and central Pennsylvania beginning Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday.

The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter weather advisory for the region from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, until 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18.

According to the forecast, a snowy mix will begin falling Sunday evening and gradually change to light freezing rain. After midnight, the freezing rain will change to drizzle or freezing drizzle. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible, with a light glaze of ice.

Road conditions could be slippery with reduced visibility, and the morning commute may be impacted.

More: In snowy, 'absurd' World Cup luge race, Glen Rock's Summer Britcher settles for 20th place

More: PHOTOS: Susquehanna River ice poses flooding risk

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/17/winter-weather-advisory-york-county-until-monday-morning/2899852002/