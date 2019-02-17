Births for Monday, Feb. 18
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Trista (Thomas) Morris and Allen Sena: of York, Feb. 13, a daughter.
Sachae Banks and Jason Alvarado: of York, Feb. 13, a son.
Diane (Ayres) and Shannon Beck: of York, Feb. 14, a son.
Rubina and Maqsood Ahmed: of York, Feb. 14, a daughter.
Katelynn Bryant and Martin Vazquez: of Hanover, Feb. 14, a son.
Nijaia Hillian and Rhyheim Hall: of York, Feb. 15, a son.
Katie Houck and Steven Perry: of Aspers, Feb. 16, a daughter.
ShaLynn (Strine) and Matthew Shutt: of Red Lion, Feb. 16, a son.
Julia (Allen) and Iian Pierce: of York, Feb. 16, a daughter.
Rachel and Joshua Markey: of York, Feb. 16, a daughter.
