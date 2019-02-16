Buy Photo logo crash (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

JIM THORPE, Pa. – State police say a tire and wheel crashed through the windshield of a sport utility vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension, critically injuring a woman and boy.

Police say the SUV was heading south on Interstate 476 in Penn Forest Township when the wheel and tire came off an unidentified piece of machinery being hauled north.

The 34-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy were flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Police said Saturday the woman had a severe head injury and the boy also had a severe injury.

The 36-year-old male SUV driver had minor injuries. Two other children aged 4 and 6 were uninjured. Police are seeking the vehicle hauling the machinery that was the source of the wheel and tire.

