Local obituaries for Friday, Feb. 15
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Benner, Marie
Blymire, Donald
Cooper, Janet
Dearing, Frank
DeCello, Frank
Fry, Justine
Gary, Joseph
Gladfelter, Janice
Glass, Geraldine
Gray, Ronald
Hess, Norma
Hoffman, Beverly
Moul, G.
Payer, Verna
Simonson, George
Sutton, Jacqueline
Treat, Diane
Utley, JoAnn
Wagner, Mary
Walker, B.
Witmer, Treva
Yeaple, Thelma
Zito, Anthony
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/15/local-obituaries-friday-feb-15/2873794002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.