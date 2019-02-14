Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Debra (Schnetzka) and Eric Fick: of Jacobus, Feb. 11, twin sons.

Danielle (Miknich) and Douglas Keith, Jr.: of Spring Grove, Feb. 11, a son.

Mary (Little) and Jeffery Krause: of Dover, Feb. 12, a daughter.

Bailey Singleton and Zachary Gunnett: of York, Feb. 13, a son.

