Births for Friday, Feb. 15
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Debra (Schnetzka) and Eric Fick: of Jacobus, Feb. 11, twin sons.
Danielle (Miknich) and Douglas Keith, Jr.: of Spring Grove, Feb. 11, a son.
Mary (Little) and Jeffery Krause: of Dover, Feb. 12, a daughter.
Bailey Singleton and Zachary Gunnett: of York, Feb. 13, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/14/births-friday-feb-15/2874342002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.