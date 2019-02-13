LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica Miller and Brandon Porter: of Mt Wolf, Feb. 12, a son.

Kelly (Dubbs) and Jonathan Gordon: of York, Feb. 12, a daughter.

Samantha Pickett and Wallace Strickland: of Littlestown, Feb. 12, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/13/births-thursday-feb-14/2863199002/