Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Dominique Jones and Savon Kendrick: of York, Feb. 7, a son.

Jessica (Gilliam) Mason and Austin McMellen: of York, Feb. 9, a son.

Julia Sanchez and Michael Turner: of York Haven, Feb. 9, a daughter.

Karly (Keller) and Mitchell Highlands: of Dover, Feb. 9, a son.

Jordan Hildebrand and Jason White: of York, Feb. 10, a daughter.

Jennifer (Merrick) and Scott Tiedebohl: of York, Feb. 11, a son.

Melissa Deneen and James Hess: of Stewartstown, Feb. 11, a daughter.

 

 

 

 

