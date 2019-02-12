Births for Wednesday, Feb. 13
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Dominique Jones and Savon Kendrick: of York, Feb. 7, a son.
Jessica (Gilliam) Mason and Austin McMellen: of York, Feb. 9, a son.
Julia Sanchez and Michael Turner: of York Haven, Feb. 9, a daughter.
Karly (Keller) and Mitchell Highlands: of Dover, Feb. 9, a son.
Jordan Hildebrand and Jason White: of York, Feb. 10, a daughter.
Jennifer (Merrick) and Scott Tiedebohl: of York, Feb. 11, a son.
Melissa Deneen and James Hess: of Stewartstown, Feb. 11, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/12/births-wednesday-feb-13/2851499002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.