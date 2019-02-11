All York County schools closed Tuesday
The following York County school districts are closed or opening later on Tuesday, Feb. 12:
Central York School District, closed
Dallastown Area School District, closed
Dover Area School District, closed
Eastern York School District, closed
Hanover Area School District, closed
Northeastern School District, closed
Northern York County School District, closed
Red Lion Area School District, closed
South Eastern York School District, closed
Southern York County School District, closed
South Western School District, closed
Spring Grove Area School District, closed
West Shore School District, closed
West York Area School District, closed
York County School of Technology, closed
York City School District, closed
York Suburban School District, closed
Also, HACC York Campus will operate on a modified snow schedule, as will its campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster and Lebanon.
