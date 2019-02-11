Buy Photo Allison Shiffer, 5, sleds with her family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The following York County school districts are closed or opening later on Tuesday, Feb. 12:

Central York School District, closed

Dallastown Area School District, closed

Dover Area School District, closed

Eastern York School District, closed

Hanover Area School District, closed

Northeastern School District, closed

Northern York County School District, closed

Red Lion Area School District, closed

South Eastern York School District, closed

Southern York County School District, closed

South Western School District, closed

Spring Grove Area School District, closed

West Shore School District, closed

West York Area School District, closed

York County School of Technology, closed

York City School District, closed

York Suburban School District, closed

Also, HACC York Campus will operate on a modified snow schedule, as will its campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster and Lebanon.

