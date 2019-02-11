PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

UPDATE: The National Weather Service announced that York, Adams and Lancaster counties are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain after midnight, then turn to sleet and freezing rain through Tuesday morning. Warming temperatures will change the precipitation to rain Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Power outages are like due to accumulations of ice, and travel will be dangerous, the NWS said.

More: Some York County schools announce two-hour delay for Tuesday

PREVIOUS: Speed limits have been reduced on highways throughout south central Pennsylvania because of the winter storm, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The speed limits were reduced to 45 mph at 6 p.m Monday, Feb. 11, on these roads:

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Route 30 in York and Lancaster counties

Route 15 in York, Adams and Cumberland counties

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

Route 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

Route 581 in Cumberland County

Route 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

Route 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

Route 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

Vehicles prohibited: Starting 6 a.m. Tuesday, various vehicles will be prohibited from driving on Interstate 83 from the Maryland line to Interstate 81.

The state Department of Transportation said empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; double trailers; tractors hauling empty trailers; trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; and motorcycles and RVs will not be allowed on I-83.

The ban also applies to these highways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276, I-95) from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-176;

I-283;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56);

I-676;

I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78 split;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-95 full length;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/11/penndot-reduces-speed-limit-83-route-30/2843513002/