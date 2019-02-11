Births for Tuesday, Feb. 12
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Chantel Turner and Brandon Hodges: of Windsor, Feb. 8, a son.
Krista Steffy and Shane Kulb: of York, Feb. 9, a son.
Alexis (Morrison) and Brandon Bradley: of Dover, Feb. 9, a daughter.
