Buy Photo Snow continues through Winter Storm Toby in York, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two weather systems will dump 3 to 6 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain on York County through Tuesday.

Brett Rossio, a meteorologist at AccuWeather State College, said up to 6 inches are possible, but accumulation in York County will likely stay at the low end with 3 to 4 inches.

York County was expectjng1 to 2 inches of snow beginning late Sunday into Monday and possible freezing rain early Monday, and there could be icy patches on the roads during the Monday morning commute.

Monday will have a high of 36 degrees, Rossio said.

Beginning Monday afternoon and into the evening commute, Rossio said heavy snow will develop before changing over to a snow/sleet mix and eventually straight sleet late Monday night, with a total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches and a low temperature of 28 degrees.

More: Snow, sleet and freezing rain heading for York County

More: Winter weather possible for York County next week

Sleet will continue into Tuesday morning before changing to freezing rain. Rossio said he expects a high of 37 degrees Tuesday.

Rob Radzanowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said the forecast hasn't changed much since Saturday, Feb. 9. He predicted 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight Sunday.

"I think the snow will probably have ended by the morning commute tomorrow (Monday), but there still could be some residual slippery spots," he said.

Then late Monday afternoon and evening, a wintry mix of snow and sleet will continue before changing to freezing rain Tuesday morning and straight rain by midday.

Radzanowski said the greatest travel impact will likely be felt during the Tuesday morning commute.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/10/york-county-could-see-3-6-inches-snow-sleet-and-freezing-rain/2831006002/