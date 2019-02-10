LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Emily and Richard Eppley: of Dallastown, Feb. 6, a daughter.

Kara (Scheler) and Brandon Wanner: of York, Feb. 6, a daughter.

Katelyn Poe and Branden Caplinger: of York, Feb. 6, a daughter.

Derika (Smith) and Alfred Deardorff: of Brogue, Feb. 7, a son.

Shawna (Milbourne) and Steven Miller: of Felton, Feb. 7, a son.

Janelle (Hartman) and Nate Jones: of York, Feb. 7, a daughter.

Shealynne Shelly and Shaun Kepner: of Dover, Feb. 7, a daughter.

Erika Ishisaki Salvarani and Ricardo Ping de Tung Gabriel: of York, Feb. 7, a daughter.

Amanda Strausbaugh and Sean Nailor: of Glen Rock, Feb. 8, a son.

 

 

