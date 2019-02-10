Births for Monday, Feb. 11
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Emily and Richard Eppley: of Dallastown, Feb. 6, a daughter.
Kara (Scheler) and Brandon Wanner: of York, Feb. 6, a daughter.
Katelyn Poe and Branden Caplinger: of York, Feb. 6, a daughter.
Derika (Smith) and Alfred Deardorff: of Brogue, Feb. 7, a son.
Shawna (Milbourne) and Steven Miller: of Felton, Feb. 7, a son.
Janelle (Hartman) and Nate Jones: of York, Feb. 7, a daughter.
Shealynne Shelly and Shaun Kepner: of Dover, Feb. 7, a daughter.
Erika Ishisaki Salvarani and Ricardo Ping de Tung Gabriel: of York, Feb. 7, a daughter.
Amanda Strausbaugh and Sean Nailor: of Glen Rock, Feb. 8, a son.
