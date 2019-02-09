Share This Story!
Pennsylvania’s school funding fight exits spotlight
When Gov. Tom Wolf took office, he told lawmakers that he had a plan to fix Pennsylvania’s system of school funding. The subject didn’t rate a mention this past week in the Democrat’s first budget speech to the
Governor Tom Wolf announces a $4.5 billion initiative to provide improvements to infrastructure including high-speed internet, storm preparedness and disaster recovery and more, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Dover High School.
John A. Pavoncello photo
(Photo: The York Dispatch)
HARRISBURG – When Gov. Tom Wolf took office, he told lawmakers that he had a plan to fix Pennsylvania’s system of school funding.
Four years and a couple of budget fights later, public school advocates say huge gaps still persist between poorer and wealthier districts.
The subject didn’t rate a mention this past week in the Democrat’s first budget speech to the Legislature after his re-election.
That prompted grumbling among Democrats, although some in the school-funding trenches say Wolf hasn’t given up.
They say his silence reflects the difficult politics in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
In the meantime, public school advocates are trying to build support for ideas to funnel a bigger share of money to districts that are suffering the most.
