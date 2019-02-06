Local obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 6
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Bell, Douglas
Brillhart, Stella
Buck, Nancy
Caruso, Karen
Clark, Donna
Eyler, Daniel
Fernandes, Marjorie
Green, Ann
Lehigh, Kathryn
Nell, Mary
Ness, Diana
Nonemaker, Ray
Panopoulos, Georgia
Reindollar, Romaine
Ritter, Torling
Snyder, Marjorie
Tarbert, Gina
Wantz, Richard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/06/local-obituaries-wednesday-feb-6/2781149002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.