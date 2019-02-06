Births for Thursday, Feb. 7
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
LeAnn Muldrow and Matthew Krushinski: of York, Feb. 4, a daughter.
Melissa (Strine) and Thomas Mister: of Red Lion, Feb. 4, a daughter.
Christine Golihew and Brant Curtis: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 4, a daughter.
Qutifah Townsend and Joshua Soto-Colon: of Hanover, Feb. 4, a son.
Kelly (Colligan) and Adam Barker: of York, Feb. 5, a son.
Tiffany (Barnhart) and Ryan McCreary: of York, Feb. 5, a daughter.
Keely Geedy and Curtis Wintermyer: of York, Feb. 5, a daughter.
Hope (Potts) and Daniel Frazier: of Felton, Feb. 5, a son.
