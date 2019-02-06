LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

LeAnn Muldrow and Matthew Krushinski: of York, Feb. 4, a daughter.

Melissa (Strine) and Thomas Mister: of Red Lion, Feb. 4, a daughter.

Christine Golihew and Brant Curtis: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 4, a daughter.

Qutifah Townsend and Joshua Soto-Colon: of Hanover, Feb. 4, a son.

Kelly (Colligan) and Adam Barker: of York, Feb. 5, a son.

Tiffany (Barnhart) and Ryan McCreary: of York, Feb. 5, a daughter.

Keely Geedy and Curtis Wintermyer: of York, Feb. 5, a daughter.

Hope (Potts) and Daniel Frazier: of Felton, Feb. 5, a son.


 

 

 

 

