Local obituaries for Tuesday, Feb. 5
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Devers, Andrew
Flaharty, Larry
Glass, Warren
Gottschalk, Carl
Martinez, Robert
Nell, Mary
Pritchard, Nate
Randle, William
Reindollar, Romaine
Snyder, Marjorie
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/05/local-obituaries-tuesday-feb-5/2771918002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.