One person was shot on Monday, Feb. 4, in York City, police said.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, York City Police went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Edison Street.

Julio Gil Landes, 28, of York, was struck once in the arm and transported to York Hospital, where he is in stable condition.



The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods.

1. Text information to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411)

2. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

3. York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

4. York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

