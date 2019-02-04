Births for Tuesday, Feb. 5
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Georgia King and Anthony Acosta: of Windsor, Feb. 1, a son.
Alicia (Kendig) and Kyle Ruth: of Spring Grove, Feb. 1, a son.
Karamyah Latimore and Benjamin McGuire: of York, Feb. 1, a son.
Brooke (McSwine) and Justin Kraft: of Felton, Feb. 1, a daughter.
Jennifer Roche and Tobbyn Snyder: of York, Feb. 2, a son.
Anna Mahala and Matthew Dahler: of McSherrystown, Feb. 2, a daughter.
Katlyn Rode and Dalton Gilchrist: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 2, a son.
Joseline and Miguel Martinez: of York, Feb. 3, a daughter.
Liz (Johnson) and Darin Flohr: of York, Feb. 3, a daughter.
