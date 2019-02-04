LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Georgia King and Anthony Acosta: of Windsor, Feb. 1, a son.

Alicia (Kendig) and Kyle Ruth: of Spring Grove, Feb. 1, a son.

Karamyah Latimore and Benjamin McGuire: of York, Feb. 1, a son.

Brooke (McSwine) and Justin Kraft: of Felton, Feb. 1, a daughter.

Jennifer Roche and Tobbyn Snyder: of York, Feb. 2, a son.

Anna Mahala and Matthew Dahler: of McSherrystown, Feb. 2, a daughter.

Katlyn Rode and Dalton Gilchrist: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 2, a son.

Joseline and Miguel Martinez: of York, Feb. 3, a daughter.

Liz (Johnson) and Darin Flohr: of York, Feb. 3, a daughter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

