Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Cathy Rugemer and Darrin Kleiman: of York, Jan. 30, a daughter.

Jessica (Menas) and Tyler Hinkle: of Dallastown, Jan. 31, a son.

Courtney and Matthew Einsig: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.

Kaitlyn Mundis and Benjamin Carr: of Red Lion, Jan. 31, a son.

Kimberly and De'Markus Brooks: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.

Pamela (Seyerlein) and Chad Bond: of Stewartstown, Jan. 31, a daughter.

Anusha Bommu and Krishna Thumati: of Manchester, Feb. 1, a daughter.

 

 

