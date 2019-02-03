Births for Monday, Feb. 4
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Cathy Rugemer and Darrin Kleiman: of York, Jan. 30, a daughter.
Jessica (Menas) and Tyler Hinkle: of Dallastown, Jan. 31, a son.
Courtney and Matthew Einsig: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.
Kaitlyn Mundis and Benjamin Carr: of Red Lion, Jan. 31, a son.
Kimberly and De'Markus Brooks: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.
Pamela (Seyerlein) and Chad Bond: of Stewartstown, Jan. 31, a daughter.
Anusha Bommu and Krishna Thumati: of Manchester, Feb. 1, a daughter.
