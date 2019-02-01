Matthew Mann, 39, announced his candidacy for York County Commissioner on Jan. 25. Mann is currently mayor of East Prospect. (Photo: Submitted)

East Prospect borough's mayor is running for a seat on the York County Board of Commissioners.

Matthew Mann, a Republican, said two issues influenced his decision to run: the proposed countywide stormwater authority and the operational issues at the York County 911 center.

"I really enjoy being mayor here, but I’ve been encouraged by some people to run for this position over those concerns," he said.

The York County Planning Commission is proposing a stormwater authority to address state and federal water quality mandates related to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Mann said he understands the logic behind the proposed authority, but he doesn't want any residents to be unduly burdened by an authority fee.

He said while he supports the idea of regional government programs and services, he doesn't want local municipalities to be overpowered by county government.

"We are a commonwealth for a reason," Mann said in a news release announcing his run, "and as a municipal official I understand that our small individual kingdoms better represent our citizens at the local level."

In addition to his mayoral duties, Mann works in operations at New Concept Technology in Manchester Township and runs a small online side-business reselling autographed CDs.

Mann is the second mayor to announce his candidacy for a commissioner's seat. Glenn Wascovich, mayor of Hallam borough, announced his run in mid-November.

Mann said he's been considering a campaign for a seat on the Board of Commissioners for the last five or six months, but he wanted to wait and see if any of the current commissioners would choose to vacate their seats.

"I wasn’t going to challenge any of the incumbents," he said. "But when I got confirmation Susan Byrnes isn’t running again, I decided to jump in."

Mann said he understands the perspective of both urban and rural life in York County, as he is originally from York City and served as president of a city neighborhood association.

Mann holds a degree in business administration from York Technical Institute.

