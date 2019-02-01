CLOSE A group of African American women were asked to leave, and police eventually called to enforce that request, at Grandview Golf Course on Saturday, April 21. Wochit

Karen A. Crosby, one of five African-American women booted from Grandview Golf Club in an incident that drew allegations of racial and gender discrimination nationwide, is running for the York County Board of Commissioners.

Crosby, a Democrat, is a credit analyst for MEMO Financial Services, Inc., based in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

She said the events at Grandview were only one factor in her decision to launch a campaign.

"I don’t want anyone to think that’s the only reason I’m running for office, because certainly it’s not," she said.

Former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, co-owner of Grandview Golf Club, called the police on April 21, 2018, and asked officers to remove Crosby and four other African-American women who were playing together that day.

More: Four women from 'Grandview Five' incident talk diversity, inclusion with golf club owners

More: Black women, including York NAACP head, allege discrimination at Grandview Golf Club

More: LISTEN: Steve Chronister's second 911 call from Grandview Golf Club

Karen Crosby of York City announced her candidacy for York County commissioner Thursday, Jan. 31. (Photo: Submitted)

Chronister alleged the women were moving through the course too slowly and that when management asked them to leave, the women refused.

The group started about an hour after their scheduled tee time because of a frost delay, and the women said they had received permission from the course to play as a fivesome.

One of the five women was Sandra Thompson, York County's NAACP chapter president.

Thompson said it seemed as though Chronister tried to blame them — the only female and African-American group on the course — for the club's backlog.

Co-owner JJ Chronister said management approached the women twice that day about pace of play, and asked them to leave for taking an extended break after the 9th hole.

CLOSE The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hears testimony on Grandview Golf Club allegations. York Dispatch

In a Facebook post after the incident, Thompson said her group kept their sights on the group in front of them, and that the group behind them also took an extended break after hole 9.

The incident drew national attention, with public figures such as John Legend and Soledad O'Brien weighing in.

Crosby said she wants to keep the Grandview incident separate from her candidacy for commissioner.

She said several people in York County approached her and told her they thought she would be the right person to run for the office, and after thinking it over, she decided it was something she wanted to do.

Although still developing her platform, Crosby said two things she would focus on as a commissioner would be preventing tax increases and "making smart investments to create and sustain economic growth."

More: After 2019, two York County Republican women will step away from public office

More: Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke will seek fourth term on York County board

As a 10-year survivor of cancer, Crosby said she is an advocate for patients and other survivors. She also served as a Chapter Vice President for The Links, Incorporated, a volunteer service organization based in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, Crosby said she enjoys mentoring young girls at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in Springettsbury Township.

In her campaign announcement, the candidate said she plans to hold listening sessions to hear from York County residents about their ideas for improving the community.

Crosby attended York Catholic High School and York College of Pennsylvania. She lives in York City with her husband, James E. Crosby.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/02/01/karen-crosby-one-grandview-five-announces-candidacy-york-county-commissioner/2731333002/