Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Annika Nelson and Sherman Jamison: of York, Jan. 29, a daughter.

Jennifer (Crowl) and Mark Lemmon: of Fawn Grove, Jan. 29, a daughter.

Melissa (Lowman) McFarland, DVM and Liam McFarland: of Red Lion, Jan. 30, a son.

 

 

